With the schools in Wilson County staying closed until at least April 30, Wilson County Schools and Lebanon Special School District leaders are working closely with the Tennessee Department of Education to find ways to educate children while they are out of school.
The TDOE formed a partnership with the state’s Public Broadcasting Systems stations to deliver daily instructional content for Tennessee students during COVID-19 school closures.
Starting Monday, April 6, WNPT Nashville is one of six stations that will deliver two hours of programming with instructional content from 10 a.m. to noon. Four hours of content will also be streamed overnight, which viewers can watch live or record.
WCS spokesman Bart Barker said that the state’s partnership with the PBS stations, “is a classic way for our students to be exposed to educational offerings that goes back generations. Many to most of our students have access to PBS in some fashion. This partnership that the TDOE made with PBS will be very beneficial in my opinion.”
Wilson County Schools
Barker said “obviously, in-classroom learning has been put on a delay for now, however you have to give all the credit in the world to our teachers for providing the instruction that they do in a given year. Their instruction has a lasting effect and we’re seeing that carry over into this closure in several ways.”
Many of the WCS schools’ social media pages offer online lesson plans, he noted.
Students in need are still being fed through the WCS Food Service Department, Barker said. The students are being fed in a variety of ways including drive-thru food service locations for breakfast and lunch items. That will continue throughout the entire duration of the closure.
The drive-thrus take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to Noon at Lebanon High, Watertown Middle, Gladeville Middle, Springdale Elementary and West Elementary.
Lebanon Special School District
LSSD Director Scott Benson said that “the efforts of our Family Resource Center and our feeding schedule through our nutrition department is on our website. There are numerous rules and regs from the state and the (federal government). Angie Ballard (our nutrition director) has daily communication to ensure compliance.”
LSSD Director to Teaching and Learning Pam Sampson said that due to the tornado which affected LSSD students’ homes, the district wanted to “reach out to families in any way we could. After the tornado, the students were and are being educationally supported through an online platform. All of the students, grades 3 through 8 have Chromebooks. One thing helped us was to have what we needed in place.”
She said that the teachers are also working on Zoom, pulling whole classes together online. She noted that the teachers are communicating with the students at least two times a week and the principals are communicating once a week.