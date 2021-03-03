History may remember March 3, 2020, as the ninth Tuesday of the year, or the day now-President Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump grabbed their parties’ presidential nominees.
In Wilson County, however, March 3, 2020, is known as a day filled with surprise, grief and a sense of community in the midst of tragedy after a tornado crashed through the county in the early morning hours.
“I know there are still people recovering. They’ve dealt with insurance and other obstacles, but a lot of people have made it back with the help of good neighbors and good people coming in and helping them,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said last week. “The love for one another you hope and believe is always there, but when you go through a situation like we’ve gone through, then there’s evidence that it definitely exists in Wilson County.”
In the immediate moments, days and weeks that followed the sixth-costliest tornado in U.S. history (just more than $1.5 billion in damage) Hutto, whose own house and neighborhood were damaged, said the volunteer spirit of Wilson County shone amidst the chaos and uncertainty.
“I could not get to the WEMA location. Other agencies were coming to the county to help us. Sumner County EMA actually came to my house, picked me up and got me through the rubble to get me there. You had all kinds of agencies helping on that night,” he said.
In Wilson County, hundreds of volunteers dedicated time in the days following the tornado for debris removal. The Lebanon and Mt. Juliet police departments organized volunteer groups.
Mt. Juliet Police Capt. Tyler Chandler said the department’s 62 full-time officers and 17 volunteers were all on call following the tornado.
Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper said the tornado initially caused power outages to about 20,000 people, and Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. said the number eventually reached more than 105,000 residents and businesses.
Building a recovery effort
To assist those looking to rebuild following the tornado, the Wilson County, Lebanon and Mt. Juliet planning departments waived permit fees for residents.
Wilson County Planning Director Tom Brashear said new construction continued to boom following the tornado.
“For the month of March, we were only eight residential permits shy of what we permitted in March of 2019,” Brashear said. “That is surprising when you consider the tornado occurred on March 3 and the coronavirus social distancing requirements began ramping up shortly thereafter.”
Hutto said the county is currently waiting on funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency, which offers reimbursement of 75 cents per dollar spent on the cost of supplies, equipment, manpower and overtime, waste removal and similar efforts.
Hutto said another effort includes possible reimbursement for property tax revenue lost due to the county not assessing the 170 properties where homes and structures were destroyed.
Storm races through Wilson County
The tornado touched down at 12:38 a.m. at the John C. Tune Airport in Nashville. It traveled eastward through downtown Nashville with speeds near 125 mph and gained momentum.
The tornado entered Wilson County through Mt. Juliet with estimated wind speeds around 165 mph.
James Eaton, 84, and Donna Eaton, 81, Eaton died at their home on Catalpa Drive during the tornado. The couple had been married for 58 years, and were members of First Baptist Church Mt. Juliet for more than 40 years.
U.S. Rep. John Rose said the one-year anniversary of the tornado is a reminder of life and the deadly force of nature.
“The day after the deadly storm hit, I walked on Catalpa Drive in Mt. Juliet where James and Donna Eaton tragically lost their lives. I will never forget those moments spent praying with family and friends of the Eatons,” Rose said in an emailed statement from his office.
“There was no hesitation from emergency workers and community members to begin the cleanup and salvage process. They didn’t wait for the calvary to arrive, they just went to work for their fellow man.”
The tornado reached its peak intensity and peak size of 0.9 miles wide as it crossed Golden Bear Parkway, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado damaged several warehouses and industries in the area, including CEVA Logistics, where Brandy Barker, 38, died when a wall of the building collapsed where she was seeking shelter. Barker was working as a security guard at the warehouse.
The tornado crossed State Route 109 and damaged several businesses at the intersection shared with Leeville Pike, where the tornado weakened as it continued a path eastward just north of Interstate 40.
The tornado raced through the Tuckers Crossroads community before it turned southeast and crossed into Smith County.
Damage left behind
In just more than 20 minutes, the tornado damaged 1,307 properties in Wilson County, including 170 that were destroyed and 201 that sustained damage greater than 50 percent, according to Cooper.
Hutto said the county learned a few lessons from the tornado, including emergency disaster readiness and how to deal with FEMA.
“We learned about some things you probably need to have already in place, like Recover Wilson, or maybe the contractor. We didn’t have one in place that would go around and pick up debris,” said Hutto, who said the county’s bid process delayed some debris removal efforts. “A lot of cities and counties probably had already been through a disaster, knew that and put that in place. We didn’t have that in place, so it took 30 days to get that going.”
Hutto said the county continues to assess structures and connect people in need with correct resources.
“What we’ve tried to do is be available and make sure no one falls through the cracks,” Hutto said. “We also continually go back and see and reassessing where we are today. When you come to an anniversary like this, you want to remember the people that went through this and not forget those people that were displaced for quite some time.”