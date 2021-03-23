The Mt. Juliet Commission deferred action on the Windtree Pines development for the second consecutive meeting on Monday night, with the latest deferral request coming from project developers.
The request for a two-week deferral is to address sewer issues, according to city officials.
The commission previously deferred action on the rezoning request and preliminary master plan on March 9 for Windtree Pines, which is planned for a former golf course on 193 acres on Nonaville Road. The development would feature 423 lots — 373 single-family lots and 50 townhomes.
“I think we’ve got a framework here. I do think it needs some little extra work on it just to make sure we’ve got everything covered. I want to respect the developer here and his willingness to work with us,” Mayor James Maness said.
During the March 9 meeting, commissioners discussed the project’s sewer impact on surrounding areas, inquiring about the possibility of building an additional pump station on the property.
“On top of what we’re doing, that’s a hurdle that we’re not going to be able to cross by ourself if we don’t have some agreement on that. It’s too much for one development. We’re already building an $800,000 pump station on the backside of the development,” property co-owner Danny Hale said.
Hale said the county and city fees, along with a voluntary impact fee the group agreed to pay the city, and other fees combined with a potential new pump station would push the fees to around $20,000 per lot.
“We have gotten to that breaking point — the proverbial straw that breaks the camel’s back,” Hale said.
The estimated time for construction of the first round of residences is 18 months, with the total development estimated to take eight years to complete. Hale said he hopes to start construction on the development in about one year.
The Windtree Golf Course close in November 2017 after 27 years of operation.