Half of the sixth-grade class at Winfree Bryant Middle School in Lebanon has been moved to at-home distance learning for the next 14 days, according to Lebanon Special School District Director Scott Benson.
A person within or affiliated with the school has tested positive for COVID-19, Benson said in a district-wide email on Tuesday night. He did not specify if a student, teacher, staff member or relative of a student was the one who tested positive for the virus.
“All students and staff that needed to be contacted and questioned have been, thus according to the Health Department guidelines, the other half of the sixth grade would be safe to come to school tomorrow,” he wrote.
Benson said that LSSD has and “will continue to work with the health department and all involved to ensure the safety of our staff and students. Our Winfree Bryant families have also been informed and we are sending this message district wide in an effort to keep everyone informed.”
Tuesday was the first day of school for the district’s students.