Today

Mostly cloudy this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 88F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 85F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.