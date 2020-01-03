Teenager Ian Parsons has won a $10,000 scholarship to earn his private pilot’s license from the Experimental Aircraft Association.
Parsons, 16, is a sophomore at Watertown High School. He was nominated by EAA Chapter 863 located at the Lebanon Airport.
“I first decided I wanted to be a pilot in the Air Force in second grade,” Ian said. “But then it kind of died down because I started thinking about other careers.”
Parsons says that his interest restarted two years ago when he attended an aerospace education camp at the Lebanon airport.
“We did simulator time, shoot off rockets and went up in a hot air balloon,” he said. “At the end of that camp everybody got to go up in a Cessna 182. That was my first time. I was awestruck. It’s an amazing thing. And to think that a few years ago we couldn’t even do it.”
The camp was a game-changing moment for him.
“I knew I was going to become a pilot somehow,” he said.
After the aerospace camp, Parson became involved with the local EAA chapter 863. Gary Soloway is vice-president of Chapter 863 and a big Parsons fan.
“He’s a great student, a 4.0 student. We have pancake breakfasts. We have fly-ins. We hosted the B-17 bomber fly-in Memorial Day, and Ian is always there with his sleeves rolled up,” Soloway said. “Upon Ian’s successful completion of this program, we are eligible for two more scholarships so he’s really paving the way for others.”
As for Parsons’ future, he said he would like to fly in the military and then transition into the commercial industry.
“I’ll pretty much fly anywhere they’ll let me,” he said with a laugh.