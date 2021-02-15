Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.

Tonight

A mix of wintry precipitation this evening. Then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 22F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.