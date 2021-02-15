Wilson County is under a winter storm warning until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Heavy mixed precipitation with snow accumulations of two to five inches and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch are possible.
According to the National Weather Service, “Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice, especially along and east of Interstate 65. Travel could be nearly impossible.”
While we will do our best, delivery times of our newspapers could be affected due to road conditions.
