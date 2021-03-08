Carley Shults is a pre-K Special Education teacher at Sam Houston Elementary School in Lebanon.
Shults, who holds a bachelor’s degree in special education and a master’s degree in instructional leadership from Tennessee Tech University, said every day is an adventure at work.
“As cliche as it may sound, my students teach me so much every day. My kiddos have a variety of disabilities but keep on trying every day. The unconditional love and perseverance they display is humbling,” she said. “My life has been absolutely changed by each of my students in some way.”
She continued that she is lucky to have amazing colleagues at Sam Houston. “I don’t know that I could survive without my fellow educators and their love, grace, brains or sense of humor,” Shults said.
This is her third year teaching at Sam Houston. Previously, she taught at Watertown High, Stoner Creek Elementary and Watertown Middle.
She is the wife of Hunter Shults and they reside in Watertown.
Shults is a member of Highland Heights Church of Christ and teaches Sunday School and Wednesday Night Classes to many age groups but is currently working with 4-year-olds and 5-year-olds.
She loves to travel, watch game shows — she admitted she would love to be on “Family Feud” one day — exercise, reading, and attend Tennessee football games. Shults is also a Disney Princess for birthday parties.
She named her mother, Mitzi Smith, as the woman she most admires.
“A few years ago, we spoke at a Ladies Day at church and I explained all the reasons why my mom is the most amazing woman on the planet,” Shults said. “In short, she is the perfect example of a Proverbs 31 woman; she is truly more precious than jewels, clothes herself in strength and dignity, opens her mouth with wisdom, teaches kindness, and is most certainly called ‘blessed’ by my brother and me.
“She has gone through so many struggles but never loses faith. I am so thankful for her in my life and can’t help but pray to be like her both as an educator and when I become a mother someday.”
Shults also added her grandmother, Barbara York; mother-in-law, Pasty Shults; sisters-in-law, aunts, and sisters in Christ at Highland Heights to the list of women who have helped her become the woman she is today.