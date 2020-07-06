Ede McCullough and her husband, Kevin, moved to Wilson County in 2002 in search of two things — a great school system and a slower pace of life.
“It is amazing to see how much Wilson County has grown just in the past 18 years,” she said.
McCullough was born in Nashville and raised in Smyrna. She went to college at Middle Tennessee State University, during which time she met Kevin.
“We were both servers at the Cooker Bar and Grill in Murfreesboro while we both attended MTSU,” she explained. McCullough is a registered dietitian but works in medical sales.
“I am now America’s Marking Manager for respiratory products at Luminex Corporation,” she said. “The most rewarding part of my job is realizing that there is a patient at the end of the tests and equipment that my company manufactures and that we are helping people. With the COVID-19 outbreak, my company was able to manufacture multiple tests to test for it. Being the respiratory marketing manager has put me in the middle of working with the laboratories on their testing needs for these sick patients.”
The McCulloughs have two daughters, Allison, 13, and Sarah Kate, 10. McCullough enjoys shopping, reading, boating swimming and family game night.
The woman McCullough admires most is her grandmother, Evelyn Bailey Tipps. Tipps was born in 1919 – the daughter of a farmer. McCullough shared that she started working as a nanny at age 15.
“She was married a few years later and had three children, all while working at a local grocery store. She then went on to work at three clothing factories over the next 40 years until she retired at (age) 62 from Jonathan Logan dress factory,” she said. “She was the main bread winner of the house for all of those years, which was unheard of back then. She made sure her children were clothed, fed and in school on very little money. She never missed a day of church until she became a shut-in in her final years, and she made sure her children went to church as well.”
Tipps died in 2010 of colon cancer. McCullough said she misses her every day.