Grace Wood is a pharmacist at Walmart Pharmacy in Lebanon. She has worked for Walmart for 20 years — opening the Mt. Juliet store in 2009 and then moving to the Lebanon location in 2015.
Wood, who is a graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin and University of Tennessee Health Science Center, said she enjoys the opportunity to care for others.
“I am able to create relationships with our patients as they come in every 30 to 90 days to refill their meds and check on them, their health and their families. Many of our patients become like family and we rejoice with them and grieve with them through life. Working through this pandemic has been some of the hardest yet most rewarding days of my career and I am thankful for the opportunity to serve our patients,” she said.
“I have had the opportunity to use my knowledge as a pharmacist and love for people on multiple missions to East Africa with Church Missions Network, a Lebanon based church planting organization. People come for free medical care in rural areas then local pastors share the Gospel of Jesus Christ with each patient that comes through.”
Wood is a native of West Tennessee, but moved to the area in 2008 for clinical rotations. Her husband, EJ, began teaching in Watertown and the family settled in Lebanon. They have two children: Ensley, 10, and Ellie, 8.
They are members of Immanuel Baptist Church and work with the college students. She enjoys traveling, kayaking, hiking and IMA CrossFit.
The woman she admires most is her mother.
“My mother has been a consistent example of Christ’s love. In good times and hard times, she points me to Jesus and the Word of God, rejoicing always. She has taught me the importance of prayer, kindness, perseverance and unconditional love through her actions, not just her words,” Wood said. “She is a hard worker and always gives herself for others.”