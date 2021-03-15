Jorlesha Davis is the Service Coordinator at HomeInstead Senior Care in Wilson County. She is originally from Gordonsville and attended Lebanon High School.
Davis said she is proud of the work she does.
She has been with HomeInstead Senior Care since April 5, 2018. Davis is mom to two kids: William Cartmell, 5, and Marcario Cartmell, 4. She is a member of Lebanon Church of God.
Davis enjoys baking and creating do-it-yourself items.
A woman who greatly influenced her life is HomeInstead Senior Care owner Maggie Lea.
“She has so much love and compassion for others within the community. She is the perfect example of a leader. Within my three years at HomeInstead, I’ve learned and grown so much from her — not only in my career — but also in my personal life,” Davis said. “I am the woman I am today because of her.”
The respect is mutual.
“Jorlesha makes a conscious effort every day with her interactions, to approach people, topics and situations with kindness in her heart,” Lea said. “She tries to handle negative situations with words and grace — and in our business that is hard to find. I am lucky to have her on my team.”