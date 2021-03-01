Before she became Director of Athletic Training at Cumberland University, Kate Arnold also attended the university and played basketball there.
She came to Wilson County from East Tennessee specifically to play for CU and ended up getting injured her freshman year. Although that ended her playing days, she stayed to earn her undergraduate degree.
Arnold holds numerous degrees, including a master’s of arts in education from CU; a doctorate of health education from A.T. Still University; and is a board-certified athletic trainer and licensed in Tennessee to practice athletic training.
Arnold is the Athletic Training Program Director within the School of Nursing and Health Professions. She does all administrative tasks and teaches courses in both athletic training and exercise and sport sciences. She also serves on several university committees and is responsible for making sure there is athletic training staff to provide athletic department physicals.
She said the most rewarding part of her job is making the difference in the lives of young adults. “I love helping people and I get to do a lot of that in my job and community,” Arnold said. “Leaving things better than I found them is important and rewarding.”
Arnold enjoys kayaking, hiking, playing guitar and watching all sports. She is a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Her professional organization involvement includes: National Athletic Trainers’ Association; Southeastern Athletic Trainers Association; Tennessee Athletic Trainers Society and the Mid-South Conference Medical Committee.
She named her mother and grandmother as the women she most admires because “of their Godly character and how they always come alongside to point you to Jesus and encourage in whatever way possible.”
“They are hardworking and would sacrifice anything for others. They taught us independence and strength to accomplish whatever we set our minds to,” Arnold said, before noting that she has many Godly women in her life.
“They strive to put Jesus first in all they do and hold me accountable to do the same. They are always there to listen and lend a hand when needed,” she explained. “They all support and encourage me in all things and give me the truth when it’s not what I want to hear, but need to hear. I can’t imagine doing life without them.”
