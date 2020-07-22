The City of Lebanon has started the initial design phase for improvements at the Carver Lane and West Main Street intersection.
This project includes widening of the roadway on Carver Lane from West Main Street to the railroad crossing, drainage improvements, ADA compliant sidewalks, a new crosswalk and a new traffic signal at the intersection.
This project is expected to be funded by the Carver Lane Impact Fee and Infrastructure Impact Fees with a design budget of $177,145.
In 2017, the City Council approved a measure to increase permit fees for development on Carver Lane. These fees were set aside to sustain growth in the area with the addition of several residential developments.
The design of this project began in the fall of 2019. The estimated time of completion is late 2022.
Crowell Lane detour: Crowell Lane, between Tuckers Gap Road and Leeville Pike, will be closed to thru traffic until Friday, Aug. 14 for culvert replacement.
There will be a detour in place and motorists will be detoured to S. Hartmann Drive.