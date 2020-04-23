When Wilson County Schools opens for the fall semester, students who had attended West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary schools will attend different schools, but not on a split schedule, according to WCS Director Dr. Donna Wright.
After the March tornado which destroyed those two schools, a plan was announced by Wright that would have sent the WWMS students to Mt. Juliet Middle School for half a day and SCES students to Springdale Elementary, also for a half day.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closing of schools for the rest of the academic year, WWMS and SCES students never attended those schools.
Wright said that WCS “will roll out our plan for next year on or before May 21, and it will not be a split schedule.”
Parents have discussed the possibility of the split-schedule plan being used for the entire 2020-21 academic year.
“I don’t know who is still talking about it because the split schedule was an emergency measure for the last nine weeks of this school year, which is why we needed approval from the (Tennessee Department of Education) to implement a shortened day,” Wright said in an email.
“Obviously, the school year has ended so there is no need for the split schedule, which we have announced several times to dispel the rumors circulating. We have several families that are intentionally perpetuating the split-schedule rumor, for what reason I am not sure.
WCS Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall said on March 20 that it was “very likely” that there would be a split schedule for the students of those four schools next year.
“Mickey was trying to explain where we were with the two schools being destroyed, and how the insurance would work in rebuilding, (the) next steps,” Wright said. “A board member interrupted him and asked him about the split schedule for next year, and Mickey responded something along the line that it was ‘possible.’
“At that time, we had no idea what we were facing or if we were going to have to implement the schedule at all this year. The board member jumped on his response and went with it as if it was a done deal. All board members knew when I submitted the plan to the TDOE, it was for the last nine weeks (and) that was all we were planning for and had no idea what each day would bring, let alone knowing we were facing a pandemic, too.”
According to the WCS website on April 8, the district had received questions involving the placement of West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary students for the 2020-2021 school year.
“At this time, there are many decisions the school district will have to make based on current events that have impacted both the county and the country,” a statement on the website said.