The Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents has announced Wilson County Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright as the 2020 Tennessee Superintendent of the Year:
Wright has been a public school educator for nearly 40 years. She served as a teacher, principal, administrator, and assistant superintendent before her appointment to superintendent of Wilson County Schools in 2014.
This year, Wilson County was named an Exemplary school district with 12 reward schools and 10 schools with a Level 5 TVAAS status.
TOSS Executive Director Dr. Dale Lynch said, “Dr. Wright has been a trailblazer in the field of public education for decades. She is recognized in our state and across the country for growing the Women in Leadership program. Her past leadership experiences and continued efforts on improving public education will make her a leading candidate for AASA’s National Superintendent of the Year.”
Wright is eligible for the National Superintendent of the Year award sponsored by the American Association of School Administrators (AASA). She will represent the state of Tennessee at the 2020 AASA National Conference on Education in San Diego.
Wright was selected from a group of eight Regional Superintendents of the Year, which included Dr. Jeanne Barker (Lenoir City); Manney Moore (Cocke County); Mark Florence (Benton County); Jacob Sorrells (Marshall County); Dr. Russell Dyer (Cleveland City); Joey Hassell (Haywood County); and Jerry Boyd (Putnam County).