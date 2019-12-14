A little boy who fell from a float trailer at the tail end of the Mt. Juliet Christmas Parade Saturday afternoon passed away from his injuries at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, according to Fire Department of Mt. Juliet Chief Jamie Luffman.
“I just was informed the child did pass at the hospital,” he told the Wilson Post at 5:45 p.m. Saturday night.
The 7-year-old boy was treated immediately at the scene and rushed to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
The accident happened at the end of the route, at the end-staging arena behind Mt. Juliet Middle School around 12:20 p.m., police said.
“We had a tragic accident behind Mt. Juliet Middle School, Luffman said. “It’s confirmed the child is 7 years old. Somehow the boy fell off the truck. This is unbelievably tragic.”
He said at first it was unclear how the boy fell off.
“I had conflicting reports at that time, I’m unclear if the boy somehow fell off, or if maybe his pant leg got caught in the wheel well and dragged him off.”
Luffman said there was severe head trauma and bystanders immediately began resuscitation measures and life-saving efforts.
The Wilson Management Agency crew from Fire Department of Mt. Juliet were on the scene within minutes and began administrating further life saving measures to the child.
Luffman said he led an escort for the ambulance to clear the roadways to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.
“The boy’s mother was in the ambulance with her child,” Luffman said right before he heard the news the boy died. “When we got to the hospital, the boy had a vibrant pulse and good respiration. But with such severe head trauma it’s so hard to tell. With this type of severity, and brain swelling, all things can come into play.”
Luffman said he immediately got the mother to the counseling room.
“The father was in rough shape,” he said. “My job was to escort the mother and her son as quickly as possible to the hospital.”
MJPD Cpt. Tyler Chandler said multiple officers responded to the scene due to a full parking lot and packed roadways.
“With a priority for the immediate medical care for the child, officers worked to establish a clear, unobstructed path for medics,” he said. “The ambulance was escorted through heavy traffic and out of the city as it was en route to the hospital.”
Luffman lauded the efforts of the bystanders who administered immediate care. He also praised WEMA responders, FDMJ responders, MJPD, and the MJPD Explorers who came to the scene immediately.
He said he hopes prayer warriors will wrap their prayers around this grieving family who suffered such a tragic loss at a community parade.
“We had a 7-year-old boy fighting for his life,” he said. “I really don’t have the words right now.”
Some emergency responders were given counseling and stress management after the accident.
“Some have never seen or even heard of such a thing,” said Luffman. “Some are in their 20s and this is their first time. My prayers go to this family.”