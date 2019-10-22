Mt. Juliet will soon have a new business owned by a young family who took a leap of faith, followed their hearts and chose the city to forge new careers.
Together, these two engineers bought a Christian Brothers Automotive franchise that is under construction across from the new Green Hill High School on Lebanon Road. It’s scheduled to open in December.
Greg and Mandy Bandy turned their careers upside down to take on this journey.
“I was not your typical engineer,” Mandy said. “I led a maintenance team. Greg did too. Both of us are passionate about automobiles.”
So, it wasn’t really a wild decision to chuck their great jobs, move to Mt. Juliet and open Christian Brothers Automotive. Actually, it was a well thought out plan that melds their twin passions, allows them to work together and raise their two little girls in what they called a fantastic community.
“We hit it with lots of prayer and listening to God and what he wanted us to do,” Greg said. “The Christian Brothers model is faith and community.
Christian Brothers Automotive first opened in 1982 in Mission Bend, Texas. It now lists 200 franchises.
Founder Mark Carr worked as a graphic arts salesman for a photographic mural company in Texas when he decided to start an auto repair shop.
Mandy grew up working in her dad’s garage on the weekends.
“I just loved the whole culture,” she said. “I started young with lots of encouragement.”
The couple is busy with the move and enrolling Carly, 5 and Grace, 3, at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. They are moving into a neighborhood a stone’s throw away from their new business. They have a few more inspections and work on roofing and decking is underway.
“Everybody has their own idea about this industry,” Mandy said. “It’s about trust, expertise and positivity.”
She plans a nice vibe at the shop with snacks, coffee and a “wonderful atmosphere.”
The Bandys will start with about five employees. It’s a full-service auto repair shop that provides the gamut of services from oil changes, brake work, alignments, diagnostics, air conditioning maintenance, suspension, tire sales and larger repairs.
“People can trust us and we explain and show pictures,” Mandy said. “We want to relate to our customers and be a light and Christians in this community. This truly is a leap of faith. We are excited and ready.”