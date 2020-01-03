Five Young Marines from Wilson County and their commander participated in the 78th anniversary ceremonies at Pearl Harbor to honor the surviving veterans and their families.
Representing Wilson County from the Mid Cumberland Unit were YM MSgt. Jason Glaskox, YM MSgt. Logan Powell, YM SSgt. Jacob Austin, YM Sgt. Kiersten Lowderback and YM PFC Tristen Jackson. The unit trip was led by Unit Commander Cpl. Charles B. Ware.
The Young Marines began the week by helping to clean up the beaches around Kaneohe Bay. The Young Marines also performed a wreath laying ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, known as the Punch Bowl. They met World War II veterans there.
The Wilson County group led the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Parade by carrying the opening banner.
Glaskox said, “We were honored for our unit to represent Wilson County in these ceremonies. It was surreal to meet the men and women that were a part of that historical event. I will never forget this great opportunity and most of all I will never forget those veterans who fought for our freedom.”
Young Marines is a national non-profit youth education and service program for boys and girls.