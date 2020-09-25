Wilson Central High School junior Christian Begnaud has added another honor to his resumé. The percussionist has been accepted into the Curb Youth Symphony Orchestra.
This is the second year he’s been honored with an orchestra selection. Last year, Begnaud performed with the Philharmonic Orchestra.
“I consider myself a self-taught percussionist and just started working with Rich Graber, percussionist for the Nashville Symphony, to sharpen my skills for the CYS audition,” said Begnaud, a member of the WCHS marching band.
As a percussionist, he plays a number of instruments: bass drum, suspended cymbals, snare drum, marimba, crash cymbals and timpani.
“Sam Kallaos and Chris Hankes, along with my band directors Stacy Jernigan and Carter Noblin, were all instrumental in helping me reach my goal by giving me the time and access I needed with my instruments as well as some critique concerning my audition pieces,” he said.
For the Curb orchestra audition, Begnaud performed “La Cancion” by Julia Davila on Marimba, “Festivo” by Mitchel Peters on Timpani and “Study No. 44” in Fred Albright’s book, “Contemporary Studies for Snare Drum.”
This year, he will perform in a virtual concert on Monday, Nov. 23 from the Blair School of Music at Vanderbilt University. The concert can be seen on the Vanderbilt and Blair School of Music websites at 7 p.m.
His assignments for that concert are bass drum on “Erstes Konzert für Violine”, suspended and crash cymbals on “Pirates of the Caribbean”, snare drum on the “Music From Gladiator”, marimba on “The Entertainer”, crash cymbals on “Gazza Ladra Overture” and timpani on “Music For The Royal Overture”.
This past summer, Begnaud attended Governors School For the Arts. He said because the event was held only online, he has been invited to participate again next year if it is held at Middle Tennessee State University.
He was the 5th Chair in the Gold Band Mid-State Orchestra and 1st Chair Wilson County Honor Band last year. He works with Lee Vinson at Vanderbilt University and Blair School of Music to enhance his studies.
“I want to challenge myself and most of all enjoy my work, and because music has been an outlet for me ever since I took lessons on piano at six years old,” Begnaud said. He plans to attend college to study music and “afterwards pursue that challenging but fun lifestyle music will allow me to. Though I’m still searching for potential colleges where I can find an exceptional program for my music major and business minor, MTSU, Belmont University, and Tennessee Tech are local colleges that I’m looking into to determine where I will get my degree.”