A.J. Smith, age 84 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, November 14th, 2020.
The Graveside Service, conducted by Tim Rogers, will be held at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens at on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Tuesday, November 17th from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. The family respectfully requests everyone that will be attending the visitation to please wear a mask.
He is survived by 8 children; 3 brothers and 3 sisters; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by wife of 40 years, Clara J. Smith; parents, James “Skinner” and Alvine Smith.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818,www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.