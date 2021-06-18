Adam Michael Green, age 40 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away June 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by uncle, Waymen Green; and grandparents, Bill and Pauline Dibrell.
Adam is survived by wife, Jaclyn Green; children, Tayler Green; and Jaden White; father, Mike (Judy) Green; mother, Debbie (Joe) Fischer; special dog, Rouge; special aunts, Bobbie Underwood; and Paula Taylor; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends
Memorial Visitation: 12-4 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Memorial Service: 4 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home.