obit

Adam Michael Green, age 40 of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away June 14, 2021.

He was preceded in death by uncle, Waymen Green; and grandparents, Bill and Pauline Dibrell.

Adam is survived by wife, Jaclyn Green; children, Tayler Green; and Jaden White; father, Mike (Judy) Green; mother, Debbie (Joe) Fischer; special dog, Rouge; special aunts, Bobbie Underwood; and Paula Taylor; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of friends

Memorial Visitation: 12-4 PM, Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Memorial Service: 4 PM Saturday, June 19, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home.

Tags

Recommended for you