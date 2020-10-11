With deepest sorrow, we announce that “Adam” Preston Rather, age 41 our beloved son, brother, family member and friend passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his home in Dickson, Tennessee.
Those who knew Adam, if only for a short time, lost a shining star in their lives.
He was born to parents JoAnn Denney and Billi Rather on August 1, 1979 in Nashville, Tennessee.
He graduated from Alcorn Central HS - Corinth, Mississippi in 1998.
He was an avid song writer, musician, and guitar player who loved creating lyrics, poems and then putting down the notes. He was an animal lover and took in every stray that passed his way. Dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, it did not matter. He had a heart of gold for all. He was charismatic by nature and could light up a room with his laughter. He had a way of turning a bad day into a good day for all those around him. His stories made you laugh and sometimes made you cry but always a great storyteller.
Adam is survived by JoAnn Denney-Mother, Billi Rather-Father, Preston Ty Rather-Son, Thomas Denney-Stepfather, Sandra Rather-Stepmother, Taylor Rather-Brother, Troy Denney-Brother, Stephanie Rather-Sister and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He was preceded in death by both his maternal and paternal grandparents.
The family has entrusted Tennessee Cremation Care with the arrangements. Adam's wishes were to be cremated without a service. Therefore, the family will respect this and hold a private Celebration of Life.
Adam had a heart ALL animals and truly wanted to save them all. If you would like to honor him in any way donations may be made to “Best Friends; Save Them All” - eCards to jdenney@level10tech.com.
Please visit the tribute wall and leave memories for the family. https://www.tennesseecremation.com/obituary/Adam-Rather