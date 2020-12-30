Adam Scott Cooper, devoted father and loving husband,born Thursday, December 18th, 1969 in Long Island, New York, passed away Sunday, December 27th, 2020 at age 51.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Darrell Blakenship, will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Thursday, December 31st, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Terry Enon, Chris Davis, Brandon Buttram, William Rainbolt, Joel Bergensen, and Brian Wollard serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 31st from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 1:00 p.m.
He leaves behind his wife, Corleen Cooper; daughters, Julie Cooper of Hermitage, Tennessee, Kayla Cooper of Huntsville, Alabama, Sierra Cooper of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Ashley Rossback of Lebanon, Tennessee; two beautiful granddaughters, Ensley and Emilia, who he loved with all of his heart; mother, Nikki Gosslin; mother-in-law, Eve Elliott; brothers, Lorne Cooper, Charlie Daloisio, James Daloisio; many nieces and nephews also survive. He was preceded in death by son, Cody Rossback; father, Joel Cooper; father-in-law, Michael Elliott.
Adam’s passions were spending time with his family and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle with his friends. He was a very caring person that always gave to others, no matter the circumstance. He will be remembered for his sense of humor that could make anyone smile, being outspoken in the best way, and being a true hero in many people’s lives. And never forget, as he always said, “Boot to your head.”
