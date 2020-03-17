Albert A. Smith - age 81 of Dauphin Island, Alabama formerly of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
He was preceded in death by parents, James Webb Smith and Johnnie Fisher Sloan Smith; siblings, Alice Smith Little, Mayme Smith Wilson, Nancy Smith McMillan, and Robert Sloan Smith; brothers-in-law, Melvin Holland and Tarver Hagan; and sister-in-law, Shirley Smith.
He is survived by wife of 58 years, Nancy Jean McClanahan Smith; sons, Ricky Smith and Howard (Eva Brown) Smith; brothers, Edwin (Charline) Smith, James "Jay" Smith; sisters, Naomi Holland, Marty (Stratton) Bone, and Mary Hagan; grandchildren, Derrick Clark Smith and his fiancé, Darrah Lynch, Jeremy Thomas Smith and his fiancé, Haley Presser, and Daniel Tyler Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving family members.
Mr. Smith was a 1956 graduate of Lebanon High School. He was the presiding worshipful master in 1970 and 3rd degree Mason with Lodge 642, receiving his 50-year certificate in 2015. He was also a member of Dauphin Island Baptist Church. He retired from Dupont in 1987.
Visitation was held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 304 West Main St., Lebanon, TN 37087 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. with a Masonic service following at 7 p.m. Funeral services were at First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service. Bro. Darrell Day officiating. Family and friends served as pallbearers.
Interment followed in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
