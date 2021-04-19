Albert L. "Bobby" Grishom age 76 of Mt. Juliet, died Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Vanderbilt-Wilson Hospital in Lebanon.
Born Sept. 6, 1944 in Old Hickory, he was the son of the late Albert Lee Grishom and Margaret Reynolds Grishom and was preceded in death by a brother, James Grisham. He was a retired correction officer with the TN Dept. of Corrections. Bobby is survived by his wife, Linda Simpson Grishom of Mt. Juliet; children, David Grishom of Gainsboro, Steve (Debra) Grishom and Albert (Debra) Grishom both of Granville, James Grishom of Mt. Juliet, Ann (Gene) Peagram of Brush Creek; grandsons, Hunter Grishom and Steven Chapman; 3 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren; a sister and special friends, Teresa Wilson and Kevin Milan.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home with Bro. David Haun officiating. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Monday and Noon till service time Tuesday. Interment at Jones Hill Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318