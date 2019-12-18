Alfred McDonald “Don” Clark, 92, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedDecember 17, 2019.
Mr. Clark was a member of Mt. Juliet Church of Christ, a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a retiree of Ford Glass Plant. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and was a member of the Air Stream club and president of the Tennessee unit.
Mr. Clark was the son of the late, Bratton J. and Mickie Bell Jenkins Clark. He was also preceded in death by his son, Wendell Clark, and brothers, Paul Clark and Eddie Clark.
He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Dean Clark; sons, Wayne Clark and Tim Clark; grandchildren, Daley Clark and Wayne Clark, Jr.; great-grandchild, Mila Clark; niece, Linda Brockett; and nephew, Larry Clark.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pat Hackney and Dewayne Griffin officiating. Graveside services will follow at noon and Anderson and Son Memorial Park in Lafayette, TN.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, 410 allied Drive, Nashville, TN 37211.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com