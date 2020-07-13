Allen, Donald Glenn “Donnie”, 64, of Lebanon, TN, diedJuly 10, 2020.
Donnie was a medical technologist at Summit Medical Center for 40 years. He enjoyed camping and fishing. Donnie was the son of the late, James Robert and Sarah Elizabeth Grooms Allen. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Gary Allen and Tommy Allen.
He is survived by:
Wife of 45 years – Cathy Allen
Daughters – Devon (Rob) Tessier and Jenny (David) Pugh
Sister – Gail Mason
Donnie was affectionately known as Homer to his grandchildren – Charlie Tessier and Andy Tessier
Several nieces and nephews
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Green Hill Church, 13251 Lebanon Road, Mt. Juliet, TN with Dr. Daryl Crouch officiating. The family requests that you please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Fanconi Anemia Research Fund, 1801 Willamette Street, Suite 200, Eugene, OR 97401 or at fanconi.org/donate
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. JulietRoad and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com