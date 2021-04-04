Allie Lee Tarpley Cummings was born May 31, 1932 in Statesville, TN daughter of the late Gus and Altie Lee Harvey Tarpley.
She was a homemaker and loving mother, devoted wife and faithful servant for her Lord within her church and community. She taught Sunday School and Training Union Classes, worked in the nursery, as well as, participated in several mission trips at Immanuel Baptist Church where she was a member for over 55 years. In addition, Allie or “Granny” as she is known by her grandkids and her community, was a cherished and famous celebrity each year at the Wilson County Fair. Everyone always came by to see her, take a picture with her on the porch at the Cox’s Hospitality Cabin and sat with her to discuss the day’s events. Granny loved listening to the radio, getting weather updates, listening to sporting events and news on our local radio station WANT 98.9 fm.
Mrs. Cummings, 88, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at the Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years Howard Houston Cummings. In addition, she was preceded in death by six brothers, Webster Tarpley, Willie B Tarpley, Charlie (Dorthy) Robert (Martha) Tarpley, Ernest “Bob” (Marynelle), Hubert Tarpley one sister and one brother-in-law, Lena Mae (Marshall) Vantrease.
She is survived by four children—Judy (Mike) Cummings Cox of Lebanon, James (Cindy) Cummings of Smyrna, Joyce (Charles “Abe”) Cummings Reeves of Lebanon, Joe (Maria) Cummings of San Pedro, California; seven grandchildren, Medana Hobbs (Greg) Hemontolor, April Reeves (Wayne) Oakley, Jason (Phyllis) Hobbs, Deborah Cox (Ronnie) Henderson, Tina Reeves, Jimmy Joe (Randi) Cummings, Kimberly Cummings (Kevin) Sandlin; thirteen Great Grandchildren, Evan (Alexandria) Hemontolor, Grayson Hemontolor, Ashley & Samantha Hobbs, Deshea & Anya Oakley, Maxwell & Levi Henderson, Nikki Cummings(Terry) Turner, Meghan Strube (Zach) Wilburn, Madison Sandlin, Hendrix and Dylan Cummings; three Great Great Grandchildren, Dallas & Kennedy Turner, Gentry Blayke Wilburn; One sister, Nellie Belle Tarpley (Boone) Cummings; many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Gladys Tarpley and Louise Tarpley, Minnie Cummings Sturgeon, Albert Cummings, Manuel (Faye) Cummings, special niece Lee Vantrease and many other nieces and nephews.
Her remains rest at the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home, 241 West Main Street, Lebanon, where the family received friends on Friday from 3-8 P.M. Funeral service 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bro. Donald Owens and Bro. Jeff Pratt officiating. Interment followed at the Jennings Cemetery at Statesville. Visitation Saturday at the church 9 A.M. until service.
Active Pallbearers: Evan Hemontolor, Grayson Hemontolor, Greg Hemontolor, Jason Hobbs, Ronnie Henderson, Wayne Oakley, Jimmy Joe Cummings, David Cummings, Kenneth Cummings, and Eric Cummings
Honorary Pallbearers: Carl Jones SS Class, Randall & Peggy Clemons, Bruce & Janice Ledford, Dwight & Brenda Phillips, Elmer & Hettie Richerson, James Peggy & Jason Parkerson, Larry & Linda Squires, Bill & Margaret Head Violent Davenport, Senator Mark Pody & Barbara, Rev Tom & Barb Suiter, Rev Darrin Reynolds, Fred & Jeri Brockette SS Class, Employees of WANT 98.9fm, Barbara Coffee, David Foutch, Sergio Valazquez, Janice Tapley, Juanita Ramsey, Mark Caruth & Immanuel Baptist Church Choir.
The family request those attending visitation and funeral to please wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, all donations to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center PO Box 712 Lebanon TN 37088 Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home of Lebanon (615) 444-2142 www.ligonbobo.com