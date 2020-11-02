Alma Jean Martin-Smith age 84 died October 27, 2020 at Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford.
Survivors include Children, Brenda G. Mays, Shirley D. (Charles) Bates, Karen S. (Kevin, Sr.) Winrow, William E. Smith, Aneshia M. Smith, Alita A. Smith; Brothers, Jimmie (Elizabeth), Frank, Wilson (Dorothy), Melvin, Joe (Lois Finney), and Douglas Odell Martin; Sisters, Juanita (Steve) Matthews, Betty Martin (James Seay); Aunt Guther K. White; Several grand and great grandchildren; Host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Drive through viewing Friday November 6, 2020, 2-5 PM at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Saturday she will lie-in-state 10-11 AM, family visitation 11 AM-12 Noon with funeral to follow at Southeast Baptist Church, 708 Minerva Drive, Murfreesboro, TN, 37130, Pastor Robert James eulogist. Interment Evergreen Cemetery.
Mask and social distancing are required and will be practiced at the church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc., 611 South Highland Ave., Murfreesboro, TN, 37130, 615-893-4323.