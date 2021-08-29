Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 89F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.