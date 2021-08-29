Alvin Henry Brownstein, age 82 of Mt. Juliet, passed away on August 26, 2021.
Mr. Brownstein was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ada Brownstein; and his son-in-law, James Joseph Doherty.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Brownstein; children, Michael Louis Brownstein (Eva Clay) and Jennifer Leah Doherty; grandchildren, Kristina, Jessica, Lauren, Austin, and Shauna; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, August 31 at 7:00pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating.
Interment will be held Wednesday, September 1 at 10:00am at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, August 31 from 3-7pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.