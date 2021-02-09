Weather Alert

...Freezing Rain and Light Ice Accumulations Possible Wednesday Night into the Day Thursday... Potential for freezing rain and ice accumulation is possible starting late Wednesday evening through the daytime Thursday. Ice amounts of a few hundreds up to two-tenths of an inch will be possible. Amounts will be highest the further northwest of metro you go. Ice will stick largely on grassy and cold surfaces, with the best chance for ice accumulation after midnight through noon Thursday. Temperatures will be right around to just below freezing during that time, with most road temperatures likely staying just above freezing. Widespread power outages and tree damage is not expected, however, slick spots on elevated surfaces may occur. Stay tuned for forecast updates on this evolving weather system.