Amanda Marie Byers, age 40 of Hermitage, passed away February 5, 2021.
Amanda was preceded in death by daughter, Danielle Marie Collis; uncle, Gene Byers; and cousin, Jana Byers.
She is survived by mother, Trina J. Byers Estes; father, Larry Byers; children, Chinar Marie Yosif, R. Michael Byers, Angelina Marie Byers, and Adrian (AJ) Arcos; brother, R. Travis Byers; aunts, Laura Martin, Brenda Cason, and Janice Byers; uncles, Brent Martin, Danny Anderson, Andy Anderson; cousins, Mistee Caldwell, Cody Caldwell, Little Brent, Michael Byers, Kelly Byers, and Stevie Byers; and niece, Trinity Marie Byers.
There will be no service at this time.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com