Amber Michelle Cox, 34, of Lebanon died Saturday morning, July 11, 2020, at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
Born Sept. 30, 1985, she was the daughter of Flora Elizabeth Pruitt Cox and the late Eddie Lee Cox. Amber was a graduate of Lebanon High School and employed as a veterinarian technician.
She is survived by her children, Jeremiaha and Chanson Hollis; mother, Beth Cox of Lebanon; sisters, Crystal Cox Skaggs of Hendersonville and Brandy Cox Chaney of Lebanon; grandmother, Ona Lee Tomlinson of Lebanon.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home with visitation from 10 a.m. till service time. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. HUNTER FUNERAL HOME (615)237-9318