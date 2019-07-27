Amelia Rosella "Mickey" Hubbard Smith passed from her earthly home into eternity July 25, 2019 at the age of 83.
Mickey was the daughter of Joseph and Irene Dailey born October 12, 1936 in Pawnee County Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Irene Dole Dailey, husband Lawrence "Larry" Hubbard in 2002 and husband James "Jimmy" Smith in 2010, sister Barbara Curtis, nephew Levi Murray, grandson Dustin Clemons.
Mickey is survived by son Larry (Denise) Hubbard, daughters, Gayle Robinson, Penny Boothe, Linda Clemons, grandchildren Lauren (Brent) Adcock, John (Meredith) Hubbard, Joshua (Emma) Hubbard, Tiffany (Tom) Talmage, Lara (Joe) Elder, Lee Anna Robison, Lance Robinson, Krystle Robinson and Joseph
Clemmons. 16 great grandchildren and 1 great- great grandchild. Nieces Donna (Joe) Reichenbach, Jennifer (Mark) Kessell , nephew Frank (Ruby) Murray and many cousins, nieces, nephews and grand nieces and nephews.
Mickey had that charisma that drew everyone to her, she nurtured her friendships and was clearly devoted to her family and loved ones never excluding anyone. Mickey always showed her love and compassion to all.
Mickey was a devoted wife, homemaker and mother. She was a longtime member and past President of the Lebanon's Year-Round Garden Club and was involved in the hosting and planning of The Phoenix Ball. She enjoyed volunteering for years at UMC Hospital, she was an active bridge player and a member of Lebanon's First Baptist Church where she served with VBC and the nursery.
Visitation will be held on Sunday July 28, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral service to follow at 4 p.m. in the Partlow Chapel.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center, 670 Coles Ferry Pike, Lebanon, Tn 37087.
Pallbearers will be John Hubbard, Josh Hubbard, Brent Adcock, Lance Robinson, Krystle Robinson and Joseph Clemons.
