Amy Richardson Woody, age 65 of Mt. Juliet passed away February 15, 2021.

Amy was preceded in death by mother, Estelle Walker; and father, Bryant Lee Searcey. She is survived by husband, Joe Woody; children, Amy (Courtney) Wilson, Britany (Michael Bixler) Richardson, Brian Woody, Brittany Ann Woody, Brandy “Patty” (Colton) Martin and Briana Woody; sister, Tena Searcey; brothers, Mike Searcey and Dennis Searcey; stepsister, Brenda (Gene) Madden; best friend, Mary Case; and grandchildren, Tristan Cavender, Chance Wilson, Harleigh Bixler, Choleigh Bixler, Ellie Woody, Kaden Hill, Elijah Martin and Amadeo Martin.

Funeral service will be held Monday, February 22nd at 11:00 am at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Bro. Mike Wamble officiating. Interment will follow the service at Vivrett, Graves, Brown & Estes Family Cemetery at Breeden’s Orchard on Beckwith Road in Mt. Juliet. Visitation with the family will be Sunday, February 21st from 4-8 pm and Monday, February 22nd from 10:00 am until time of service.

Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com

