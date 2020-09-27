Angelita Helton “Angie” Spradling

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. SSW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 49F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.