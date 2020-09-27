Angelita Helton “Angie” Spradling, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 23, 2020. Angie was President of DAS Electric. She enjoyed shopping and decorating. She was a great wife, mother and grandmother. Angie was the daughter of the late, Marvis Toby Helton and Wanda Sue Bowling. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Telethia, Carlo and Robert.
She is survived by: husband of 42 years – David Spradling; children – Jennifer (James) Williams, David (Tara Hensley) Spradling, II and Daniel Spradling; siblings – Serenia Nolan, Sonia Sizemore, Zandra McQueen, Vicki Roberts and Johnny Asher; grandchildren – Peyton Spradling, Zoey Mae Williams, Paisley Spradling and Foster Spradling; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 5 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jacob Armstrong officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, TN 37203.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com