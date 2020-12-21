Ann Laura Roberts, age 83, of Nashville, TN, died December 12, 2020.
Ann was a member of St. Henry Catholic Church and retired from AVCO. She was the daughter of the late, William T. and Gladys Luella Hill Cook. Ann was also preceded in death by her husband, Edwin L. Roberts and her brothers, William Cook, Jr. and Van "Mack" Cook.
She is survived by: daughter – Annette Roberts; son – Art Toombs; grandchildren – Edina Konopka, Ivy Sullivan, Tim Toombs, Tiffany Allman, Jonathan Toombs, Arthur Toombs and Abi Toombs; great-grandchildren – Holly, Aidan, Ashley, Ayla, Lilly, Rivers and Grace; sister-in-law – Lula Mae Cook; niece – Sherry Ann Cook; and nephew – Jimmy “Bobo” Cook.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com