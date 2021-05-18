Ann Preston Halim age 77 of Lebanon, TN passed away in her home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nora Elsie "Bill" Preston and Raymond "Pate" Preston and brothers, Charles Preston and Henry Preston.
She is survived by husband, AK "Abed" Halim; sons, Tony Atwell (Kacey) and Ramzi Halim; grandchildren, Christina Atwell and Kelcey Atwell; brother, Jackie Preston (Josie); and nieces, Beckie Boughton and Julie Preston; nephews, Ray Preston and Jason Preston; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Mrs. Halim was a devoted wife, amazing mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend. She was retired from the City of Lebanon after many years of dedicated service.
Visitation was held on Monday, May 17, 2021 from 12 noon - 2 p.m. in the Partee House, 233 West Main St., Lebanon. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Bro. Todd Lackey officiating. Interment, Wilson County Memorial Gardens.
Partlow Funeral Chapel is in care of arrangements 615-444-7007. www.partlowchapel.com