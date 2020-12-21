Annie Frances Dedman Bradshaw, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died December 16, 2020.
Mrs. Bradshaw was a member of Green Hill Church of Christ. She was an avid reader and in her younger years enjoyed horses, knitting and cooking for her family. Mrs. Bradshaw was the daughter of the late, Sydney Dedman and Lula Mae Andrews Dedman. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Lewis Wilson Bradshaw and siblings, Roy, Houston, Kathleen, Ruby and Estelle.
She is survived by: sons – Bill (Nancy) Bradshaw and Steve (Pat) Bradshaw; brother – Wayne Dedman; sisters – Christine Adams, Beatrice Hallums and Delores Binion; grandchildren – Mike (Shelia) Bradshaw, Gary (Monica) Bradshaw, Jennifer (Lynn) Estes and Chad (Rhonda) Bradshaw; great-grandchildren – Andrea, Grant, Travis, Amanda, Allie, Audrey and Emilee; great-great-grandchildren – Joshua, Jeremiah, Jethro, Jotham and Addison; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel with August Ruff and Mike Flatt officiating. For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Waldrop, Mike Flatt, Donnie Dowlen, Randy Dillard.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made to the Mt. Juliet Library or Sherry’s Run.
Visitation will be 12-2 p.m. Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com