Annie Lee Johns

Today

Scattered thunderstorms. High 82F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

A few clouds early, otherwise mostly sunny. High 83F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.