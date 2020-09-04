Annie Lee Johns passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020 just 23 days shy of her 100th birthday.
Annie was the oldest member of College Hills Church of Christ and a living example of Christ's unfailing love, strength, and determination. She always showed kindness and compassion to everyone she met. She was very involved in the church, from children’s bible classes and VBS, to participating in Tuesday bible class and Meals on wheels.
Annie was a hard worker; she learned that work ethic from growing up on a farm in Russellville, KY, as the eldest of five children, where they raised corn, tobacco and livestock, and in her teens, she cared for new mothers. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing everything from wedding dresses, cheer uniforms, and drapes to intricate needlepoint and crochet for people in the community, all while working full time for LUX clock in Lebanon until she retired in 1984. She also loved quilting and made many quilts for her family. She never turned down a challenge.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W Johns (Red); who she was married to for 62 years, her parents Sam and Bessie George, siblings Sam George Jr, Roy Byrns George, Joyce Kaye Taylor, Lou Ellen Sheldon and her son-in-law John Edward Angle. Annie was a loving and dedicated mother, grandmother, and great grandmother and was loved deeply by her family. She is survived by her two children Sharlott Jean Angle and Sidney W. Johns (Sandra), three grandchildren Robert Drew Angle (Cassie), Robert Thomas Johns (Jessica) and Megan Lee Moser (Cory), and six great grandchildren Sean Tyler McDaniel (Brittany), DanielleLee Angle (fiancé, Jon-Tyler Moore), Madison Leigh Angle, Kenzie Grace Johns, Willow Kate Johns, and Cora Anne Moser.
“She speaks with wisdom…Her children arise and call her blessed… Many womendo noble things, but you surpass them all.” Proverbs 31:26-29
Funeral Services will be held at College Hills Church of Christ on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 p.m., with visitation from 11:00 a.m. until the service, followed by a private graveside ceremony. Bro. Kevin Owen will officiate. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Honorary pallbearers will be Harold Ray Johns and the College Hills Church of Christ Ladies Sunday Morning Bible Class.
In lieu of flowers the family request contributions be made to the College Hills Church of Christ Children’s Ministry.
Partlow Funeral Chapel in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com