Annie Mae Cunningham, 93, passed away on December 26, 2019.
The funeral service is at 1 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN and will be followed by interment in Antioch Cemetery, Lebanon TN. Pallbearers: Christopher, Michael Flanery-Gray, Easton, Clayton, Michael, and Timmy Thorne. Visitation at the funeral home on Friday is from noon until the service at 1 p.m.
Mrs. Cunningham loved cooking, working crossword puzzles, and reading her bible.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Thorne; grandchildren, Timmy (Helen) Thorne, Michael (Renee) Thorne, and Chris (Michael) Flanery-Gray; great-grandchildren, Easton Thorne and Clayton (Shelby Jones) Thorne; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Cunningham Jr.; daughter, Laura Gray; son-in-law, Anthony Gray; parents, Lee and Ida Brewington; and seven brothers and sisters.
Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.