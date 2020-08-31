Anthony “Tony” Edan Taylor, of Smyrna, passed away on August 27, 2020 at age 66. No services are scheduled. Mr. Taylor had a love for classic cars. He is survived by wife Pam Smith Taylor, brothers J.D. (Tibby) Taylor, Ronnie Taylor, and Steve Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by parents Jack and Virginia Taylor, and siblings Dorothy McClellan, Helen Rutledge, and Richard Taylor. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN, 615.444.9393.
