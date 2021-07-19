Antonio Maniago Marty, age 86, died July 15, 2021.
Mr. Marty was born in Olongap City, Philippines. He was a dedicated member of St. Stephen Catholic Community and a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed gardening, being a handyman, bread baking and caring for his grandsons. Mr. Marty was the son of the late, Lorenzo and Teofila Maniago Marty. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Marcelo Marty.
He is survived by: Wife – Dr. Aurora Triviño Marty; Daughters – Aileen (Brian) Krueger and Antoinette (Bryan) Weinberg; Sisters – Fe Marty Endaya and Luz Marty; Grandsons – Grant Krueger and Hudson Kruger; Nieces – Carmela Roushar, Criselda Yee and Ciela Marty; Nephews – August Endaya, Anthony Endaya and Celso Marty; Sister-in-law – Choleng Marty.
A private Funeral Mass will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021 with Father Emmanuel Dirichukwu officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN 37138. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel.