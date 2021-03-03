Ardath Ann Spann, age 80 of Mt. Juliet, passed away February 21, 2021.
Ardath was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ardath Alsup; husband, Marion Spann; son, Jon “Marty” Spann; and brother, Jon Alsup. She is survived by daughter, Luann Spann; sister-in-law, Carolyn Alsup; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Ardath was born May 1, 1940 in Peoria, Illinois. She graduated from high school in 1958, and later worked as a telephone operator until she married on March 14, 1964. She became a stay-at-home mom until 1981 when she began employment at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, IL, retiring in 2002. She was a devoted wife and a loving mother who was deeply involved in church and had a love for the Lord. She enjoyed sewing, watching Animal Planet, and Hallmark Channel. Ardath lived a rich, full life, and passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends. She is now home with Jesus.
Memorial service were held Saturday, February 27th at 6 pm with Rev. Russ Fairbanks officiating. Visitation was held Saturday, February 27th from 4-6 pm at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet.
Donations can be sent to Avalon Hospice Lebanon, or Avalon Hospice Nashville.
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com