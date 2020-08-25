Ardyth Eileen Schoenleb Huntsberger- age 99 passed away Thursday August 20, 2020 in The Pavilion Senior Living in Lebanon, Tenn.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dana W. Schoenleb & Mary I. Bale Schoenleb; husband, Charles Newton Huntsberger; daughter, Susan McDonald; siblings, Eldon (June) Schoenleb & Florence (Chuck) Lawson.
She is survived by her daughter, Cheri(Drew) Stewart; grandchildren, Kirsten (Scott) Harris, Catherine(Adam) LaFever, & Elizabeth (Grey) Jarvis; great-grandchild, Ebby Bale Harris; numerous nieces, nephews, and their families; special friends, Terry(Christine) McDonald, Debbie(Joe) Gammon & Mina Brown, Darlene (Gary) Enzfelder, Gary & Leigh Jameson; special appreciation to the staff at Pavilion Senior Living for their care and compassion.
Mrs. Huntsberger was the last surviving member of Orange Township High School Class of 1939 in Ohio. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Lebanon, Tn. She enjoyed her memberships with the Lebanon Garden Club, Tennessee Republican Women, & the Women's Group of First Presbyterian Church. Her hobbies included, quilting, knitting, crochet, needlepoint, cross stitch, gardening & canning.
The family of Mrs. Huntsberger will have a private Graveside Service in the Africa Cemetery. Orange Township, Lewis Center, in Ohio. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mrs. Huntsberger's memory to a charity of your choice.