Artenchis “Art” Wainwright, III, was born on Tuesday, December 30, 1986 and passed away on Wednesday, March 19, 2020 at age 33.
Art enjoyed playing football and basketball in his younger years. He still holds the TSSAA record for the longest interception in High School Football. Art was a diehard University of Tennessee Volunteers fan and will forever be a “Vol for Life”.
He had a special love for animals, especially cows. Artenchis had a passion for music and his artistic ability gave him a beautiful talent for composing music. His precious daughter was the light of his life, who he adored and loved more than anything in the world. Art’s quick-wit, caring heart, and sweet spirit will be deeply missed.
He is survived by loving daughter, Lola Wainwright; mother Shana (Bennie) Jennings; father Artenchis (Lesia) Wainwright, II; siblings, Aja Goff, Kendall Jennings, Alexis Jennings, Jauan Jennings, Joseph Bible, Niki Lopez, and Seth Bible; grandmother Brenda Jones; great-grandmother Kathryn “Ma” McCrary; dear friend, Matt Sharber; several aunts and uncles, a host of cousins, and many friends also survive.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Artenchis and Mary Wainwright, I; and great-grandfather Bob McCrary.
The Funeral Service, conducted by Pastor Herbert Johnson, will be held on Tuesday, March 24th, at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow the service in the Lannom Vesta Cemetery in Gladeville, Tennessee with Matt Sharber, Daniel Johnson, Justin Williams, Shane Jones, Jerry Flannery, Bryson Jones, Mike Jones, and Terry Primm serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 23rd from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, March 24th from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to a Go Fund Me Account that has been set up for Art’s daughter, gf.me/u/xr3uim.
