Arthur Gary “Art” “Artiechoke” Poole, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 13, 2020.
Art was employed by BellSouth, now AT&T, for over 32 years. He worked as a lineman, repair and installation and as a fiber optic specialist. Art served as union steward for Local #3808 of Communication Workers of America. He founded Concerned Motorcyclists of Tennessee in 1982, lobbying for safer laws for motorcyclists in our state. It is still active today. Art was the son of the late, Robert and Lila Jean Hoskin Poole.
He is survived by: wife – Joyce “Joy” Poole of Lebanon, TN; sister-in-law – Madeline (Dale) Schoeller of Madison, WI; niece and nephews – Erica Schoeller of San Diego, CA, Nick (Andi) Schoeller of Raleigh, NC and Greg (Abby) Schoeller of Madison, WI; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary. www.sds.org
