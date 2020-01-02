Arthur Victor Nyc, 92, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was born on April 23, 1927 in Cicero, Illinois to the late Jar C. and Katherina Cechmanek Nyc.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by former wife, Claire Monnette Nyc; daughter, Victoria Nyc Jones; grandson, Addison Jones; sisters, Rose Mottl and Lillian Jason; and brothers-in-law, Irvin Mottl and Ollie Jason.
He is survived by his wife, Maxine Lambert-Nyc of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; daughters and sons-in- law, Nancy and Clay Trattner of Indian Creek, Illinois and Cindy Mann and special friend, Cary Hobson of Frederick, Maryland; grandsons, Bryant Mann of Gorham, Maine and Eric Mann of San Francisco, California; granddaughter, Kristen Jones of Lexington, Kentucky; four great-grandchildren all of Lexington, Kentucky; many nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews.
Art was a graduate of J. Sterling Morton High School in Cicero, Illinois. He served in the United States Navy from July 26th, 1945 – August 5, 1946. Mr. Nyc was the plant manager of Atlas Tool & Die Works, Inc. in Lyons, Illinois where he later retired. Art and his wife, Maxine moved in 2012 from Illinois to Tennessee. He was a longtime member of the Elks and the Moose Lodge and his hobbies included gardening, fishing, and ballroom dancing.
The Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Stephen Catholic Community (14544 Lebanon Rd, Old Hickory, TN 37138). The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 4 from 10 until the funeral mass at 11 a.m.
In honor of Art, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be addressed to The V Foundation for Cancer Research: (14600 Weston Parkway, Cary, NC 27513).
Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN 37122, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.