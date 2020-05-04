Ashley Dion’ Finney

Today

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. High 72F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

A shower or two possible early with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. High 59F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.