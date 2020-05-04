Ashley Dion’ Finney, 33, of Mt. Juliet, TN, diedApril 29, 2020.
She is survived by her mother, Kathy Finney; father, Donald Ray (Sheryl Strickland) Finney; children, Caden Drew Wilson, Braxton Gage Bible and Lillian Grace Bible; sisters, Christie Michelle (Rod) Berger and Chasity Dawn (Casey) Brown; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with David Holland officiating.
Flowers accepted or memorials may be made toward the funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com
To plant a tree in memory of Ashley Finney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.