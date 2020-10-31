Ashley Gayle Dyer, age 36, of Lebanon, TN, died October 22, 2020.
Ashley was a graduate of Watertown High School. She enjoyed horses, coloring, singing and being at the lake. Ashley was known for her big heart and warm smile. She had an outgoing personality and was known to be very giving and a loyal friend. Ashley was preceded in death by her father, Corky Dyer.
She is survived by: mother – Tammie Willette; son – Jordan Davis; sisters – Candas Boatwright and Heather Dyer; nieces and nephews – Gary Boatwright, III, Kathryn Boatwright, Damion Smotherman, Cody Dyer and Dixie Butler.
Visitation will be from 3-4 p.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the Multi-purpose Room at the Jimmy Floyd Center, 511 N. Castle Heights Avenue, Lebanon, TN with Bro. Danny Sellars officiating. A reception will immediately follow the service. For those who plan to attend, please bring a covered dish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bond Memorial Chapel for funeral expenses.
Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com