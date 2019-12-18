Audrey Allen Jordan Christian

Audrey Allen Jordan Christian, 80, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at her residence.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Jordan and Evelyn Lannom Jordan; husband, Franklin D. "Nip" Christian; and brother-in-law, J.R. England.

She is survived by her sons, Philip (Anita) Christian, Kenny (Brandy) Christian, and Tony (Ann Zeilman) Christian; grandchildren, Toni Ann (Dale) Moss and Kiefer Christian; great-granddaughter, Trislan Kennedy Moss; sisters, Anna (Bobby) Reynolds, Ann (Conrad) Mehlenbacher, and Joyce England; special friend, Hester Spradlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Audrey was a member of Vine Church of Christ, and worked with Precision Rubber & Le-Al-Co.

Visitation will be held on Thursday December 19, 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday December 20, noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Randy Ward will officiate the services. Interment is at Lannom Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Tony Christian, Dale Moss, Kiefer Christian, Mike Christian, Jerry Ray Jordan, and Kenny Mayes.

Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com

