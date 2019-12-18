Audrey Allen Jordan Christian, 80, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019 at her residence.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace Jordan and Evelyn Lannom Jordan; husband, Franklin D. "Nip" Christian; and brother-in-law, J.R. England.
She is survived by her sons, Philip (Anita) Christian, Kenny (Brandy) Christian, and Tony (Ann Zeilman) Christian; grandchildren, Toni Ann (Dale) Moss and Kiefer Christian; great-granddaughter, Trislan Kennedy Moss; sisters, Anna (Bobby) Reynolds, Ann (Conrad) Mehlenbacher, and Joyce England; special friend, Hester Spradlin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Audrey was a member of Vine Church of Christ, and worked with Precision Rubber & Le-Al-Co.
Visitation will be held on Thursday December 19, 3 to 7 p.m. and Friday December 20, noon until funeral service at 1 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Bro. Randy Ward will officiate the services. Interment is at Lannom Cemetery. Active pallbearers are: Tony Christian, Dale Moss, Kiefer Christian, Mike Christian, Jerry Ray Jordan, and Kenny Mayes.
Partlow Funeral Chapel (615) 444-7007 obituary line (615) 444-7700. www.partlowchapel.com