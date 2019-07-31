Audrey Mai (Vantrease) Orrand, age 85 of Mount Juliet, TN, went to heaven on Monday, July 29, 2019 after a well-fought battle with Alzheimer’s. She lived a long and happy life and was a blessing to everyone that knew her.
Audrey was the beloved wife to Charles Edward Orrand . She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was one of twelve children and grew up in Watertown. She married her soulmate, Charles, at the early age of 15. Some said it wouldn’t last, but they were married for 70 years. She later went to Watkins Institute in Nashville, at night for 4 ½ years, getting her high school diploma, and graduating at the top of her class. She worked at First American National Bank for 26 years, having started as a typist and working her way up to Assistant VP and manager of the wire transfer department. After retirement, she and Charles moved to their 65-acre farm in Watertown. They then sold the farm in 2001 and moved to their current home in Mt. Juliet, next to their daughter and son-in-law.
Family members who preceded her to heaven are her son James Edward, parents Walter and Dessie Mai Vantrease, as well as six siblings.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Steve Horne, nine grandchildren, Josh (Beth) Horne, Israel (Crystal) Horne, Noelle (Micah) Johnson, Nick (Kim Mathews) Horne, Jay (Malena) Orrand, Chris (Tabitha) Orrand, Rebecca (James) Johnson, Sharon (Trail) White, Tiffany (James) McDaniel; 12 great-grandchildren, Caleb and Anna Horne, Bella and Brody Johnson, Charlie McCormack, Avery Johnson, Thornton and Tiden White, Allen McDaniel, Landon, Justice and Matthias Orrand, A.J. and Craig Mangrum; three sisters, Geraldine McAdoo, Linda Jones, Ethylene Johnson; two brothers, Gerald and Jimmy Vantrease; and her loving niece Glenda Faye Orrand.
We’d like to thank those special angels that cared for her in recent months; Shelly Melvin, Rita Kimbel, Sha Brooks, Honeyhill Home Care and Amedisys Hospice nurses, Cindy, Jen, Sherry, Jessica and Louise.
Visitation was at the Hunter Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. and also one hour before the Celebration of Life service on Thursday. Rev. Dr. Garry Speich will be officiating. Interment will follow at Jones Hill Cemetery in Watertown.
Pallbearers are Joshua, Israel and Nick Horne, Jay and Chris Orrand and Micah Johnson. Honarary pallbearers are Caleb Horne and Charlie McCormack.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Amedisys Hospice Foundation. Hunter Funeral Home (615)237-9318